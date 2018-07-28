FALMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – The community is stepping up to show its support for the Falmouth Police Department after two officers were shot and injured Friday.

Nine-year-old Joe put together a lemonade stand to raise money for the officers.

“I heard about the officers on the news and I had this idea of making money for them,” Joe said.

The sign of support quickly spread. It wasn’t just Joe who helped out Saturday, people of all ages brought gifts and cards to the police department.

As for Joe, he received a few special customers including an officer who grabbed a drink and a selfie and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne. The pair chatted and thanked each other for their service.

Joe plans to pour lemonade all weekend along Barnabas Road in Falmouth. He’s asking for just $1 per cup, but if people want to donate more they can. Anyone planning on visiting the lemonade stand should go to the neighborhood’s front security gate to get in and get directions to the area.

Joe will donate the money to the Falmouth Police Department on Monday.

