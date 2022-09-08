BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said a 91-year-old man trying to cross a road in Dorchester was left with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Morton Street when a 2007 BMW SUV allegedly hit him as it entered the intersection with Selden Street.

A preliminary investigation found the victim was apparently on a crosswalk when he was struck. He was later taken by Boston EMS to Beth Israel Hospital, where he is still in critical condition according to a State Police spokesperson.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, pulled over after the crash and was later interviewed by State Police detectives. Details on any charges were not released, but State Police noted that an investigation is underway to determine whether any criminal charges were warranted.

An MSP press release added that both the driver and victim were Dorchester residents.

