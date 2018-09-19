WAUKESHA, Wis. (WHDH) — A woman under arrest in Wisconsin made a break for it when she slipped out of her handcuff and the Waukesha police station.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Amber Gonzales for theft at the Beaumont Hotel Friday afternoon and transported her to the police department’s holding cell.

Surveillance video captured the 97-pound woman wriggling her hand out of the cuff, which was reportedly on the tightest setting, before quickly leaving the holding area and escaping outside.

Without any officer noticing, she walked through yards to a gas station where she met up with a truck driver, according to a complaint.

The pair went back to the same hotel and the man paid her for sex, the complaint continued.

Officers rearrested Gonzales roughly an hour after her escape after they got a tip that she’d returned to the hotel.

She was booked into the Waukesha County Jail where she was bailed out Monday.

