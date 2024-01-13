BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 99-year-old musician is now living in luxury after his senior living residence received a makeover.

Now able to move back into his building, Roger Wonson recently said he can’t wait to start playing music for fellow residents and staff.

“He was just dying to come back here,” said Wonson’s son-in-law, David Brandt. “He just loved this place.”

A retired engineer, Wonson spent decades playing in popular swing bands in the area.

A longtime Beverly resident, though, he was frustrated by the lack of common areas at The Current Beverly where he could entertain fellow residents with his music.

The building also had a host of structural problems including rotted window sills, broken elevators and air quality issues.

After a two-year renovation effort, Wonson said the new look is more than he could have imagined.

Wonson is similarly thrilled to be moving back in as the first resident at the new facility, where he will not get to entertain friends and neighbors in a glamorous penthouse pub and dining area.

“I mean, how many times can you get a penthouse view?” he said.

“If we can bring a little pleasure to people and enjoy doing it, how much better can it get?” he continued.

