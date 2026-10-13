FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots running back (RB) TreVeyon Henderson is expected to miss several weeks due to a high ankle sprain, according to reports.

Henderson, 23, had four carries but left Sunday’s blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders due to injury.

Henderson is the latest addition to the growing list of injured Patriots. He has one rushing touchdown with 163 yards and two receptions on four targets this year.

Despite many injuries, the Patriots have gained momentum after a slow start to the season, with a comeback win against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago and battering the Raiders 45-17 this week.

The Patriots are set to take on the New York Jets at Gillette on Sunday with kickoff slated at 1 p.m.

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