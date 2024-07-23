RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - A whale flipped over a 23-foot boat, knocking two people on board into the water off the coast of Rye, N.H. Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

The Coast Guard responded to two mayday calls reporting a capsized boat about half a nautical mile east of Odiorne Point State Park, near Portsmouth.

Those ejected into the water said they were near Gunboat Shoals at around 7:30 a.m. when a breaching whale slammed into their boat without warning.

“It’s was a harrowing experience, but you can see from the video exactly what happened. The whale came up, landed on our transom, the boat kind of came up like this, the front’s in the air, and then turned over,” said boater Greg Paquette.

Paquette said fellow boater Ryland Kenney jumped out before the boat had fully flipped over.

“And so, he leapt away from boat as it was going sideways, and I was kind of underneath the front of the boat,” Paquette said.

His lifejacket inflated and he crawled out from underneath the vessel, Paquette said.

“I’ll tell you, we were lucky, we were really lucky,” he said.

Kenney said the whole ordeal happened in the span of a few seconds.

“I was probably about 3 feet from the whale’s head, and I saw him come up and open his mouth, I think that’s when I was like ‘whoa’ and his mouth closed and it crunched the engine,” Kenney said.

“Like Greg said, the bow went up, and it started tilting over, and I kind of didn’t know what to do. I was kind of on the side when the boat was coming up, kind of ‘Superman’d’ off the side of the boat and just went in,” he continued.

Wyatt Yager, 19, and his 16-year-old brother Colin, who were on another boat, helped the two men out of the water. No injuries were reported and Paquette and Kenney were taken to Great Bay Marine, authorities said.

Cell phone video shows the boat being righted and towed back to shore.

