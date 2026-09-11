BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College is playing its annual “Red Bandana Game” to honor Welles Crowther, the former BC lacrosse player who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks after saving more than a dozen others.

Crowther worked in the South Tower and saved as many as 18 people on 9/11 while wearing a red bandana to protect himself from dust and smoke.

“It’s, first of all, what BC is all about,” said Bill O’Brien, Boston College Head Football Coach. “Giving back, helping people. I mean, that’s the most incredible example of what Welles did that day. It’s about selflessness and the ultimate sacrifice. It’s about teamwork; it’s all those different things that come into play in that. Welles is an example for all of us.”

Many of the current Eagles weren’t alive in 2001, and O’Brien said it’s important to remind his players about the sacrifice Crowther made.

“We just started that the other day; you know, we spoke about Welles Crowther,” O’Brien said. “His family and what that family means to Boston College, and what the red bandana means. Why the game is played. We educated them on 9/11, which I’m sure they already have been, but what a horrible day that was, and all of us that can remember that day, we remember where we were.”

Crowther posthumously received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump earlier this week, and the players know that when they step on the field on Friday, it’s more than just a football game.

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