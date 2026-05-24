BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of first responders lined the streets of Boston on Sunday for the dignified transfer of veteran firefighter Robert ‘BK’ T. Kilduff Jr., who died after falling from the third floor of a triple-decker that went up in flames in Dorchester on Saturday night.

Kilduff, a third-generation firefighter and Marine Corps veteran, was a 24-year member of the Boston Fire Department. He died after being rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center following a fall from a window amid an intense battle against a multi-alarm blaze.

Dozens of members of the Boston fire and police departments gathered outside the hospital on Sunday as his body was moved to a nearby funeral home. The hearse carrying his body also passed by the Columbus Avenue firehouse where he proudly served.

He leaves behind two adult children, a son and a daughter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Robert T. Kilduff who tragically killed in the line of duty tonight at a 3 alarm fire on Treadway Road. May he rest in peace and always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/KC98FoG5o2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2026

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Treadway Road around 8:15 p.m. found heavy flames shooting through the roof of the house.

The fire burned through all three floors of the building before it was brought under control.

Fire officials speaking at the scene said Kilduff helped to rescue a resident who was still in the building when the flames broke out.

Sam Dillion, President of Firefighters Local 718, said, “Local 718 lost one of our best. The city of Boston lost one of its most courageous firefighters,” adding, “We ask the entire city to stand with us and to stand with the Kilduffs in memory of Bobby, who laid down his life for this city and his brother and sister firefighters.”

“The Boston Fire Department suffered a heartbreaking loss with the death of Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr.,” said Boston Fire Department Commissioner Rodney Marshall. “Bobby, affectionately known as BK, was a dedicated firefighter, a proud member of a family deeply rooted in the fire service, and a respected brother to all who had the privilege to serve beside him. He embodied the courage, commitment, and selflessness that define this profession.”

“This loss is deeply felt throughout our Department and across the City of Boston,” continued Marshall. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kilduff family, Bobby’s friends, and every member of the Boston Fire Department grieving this tremendous loss. Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr.’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The City of Boston and the Boston Fire Department will honor his memory with enduring gratitude and respect.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, speaking at the scene, said, “Boston lost a hero tonight.”

“Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr. came from a family of firefighters, and he held this calling as the highest duty to serve and protect. Because of his actions, working alongside his fellow firefighters, every resident came out of the flames safe and sound. On behalf of the City of Boston, we extend our deepest condolences to the Kilduff family and all of Bobby’s loved ones. The Kilduff family has given everything in service to this country and this city. We ask for your prayers for his family, for all our firefighters, and for our city. Boston will forever honor Firefighter Kilduff’s dedication and service with the most profound gratitude.”

Gov. Maura Healey has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings Sundau in honor and remembrance of Kilduff.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the death of Boston Firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr. – a veteran, a father of two, and a third-generation firefighter,” Gov. Healey said in a statement. “His heroic actions last night saved the lives of five individuals, in addition to the countless people he rescued throughout the course of his distinguished career. His death serves as a reminder of the dangers firefighters face every day when they put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. My heart goes out to his family and his brothers and sisters in the Boston Fire Department. On this tragic day and every day, I want all of our Massachusetts firefighters and their loved ones to know that we stand with you, and we are forever grateful for your service and sacrifice.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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