‘A Very Van Noy Christmas’ brings cheer to foster families at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife Marissa turned Gillette Stadium into a winter wonderland for foster kids Saturday, hosting the second annual “A Very Van Noy Christmas.”

“Today with have 153 foster families here and we’re giving away Christmas, basically,” Marissa Van Noy said.

Families were given winter coats, toys and a Christmas tree complete with lights and ornaments for decorating. Kids also got the chance to meet Santa Claus and decorate cookies.

And some of Kyle Van Noy’s teammates joined in to spread the holiday cheer.

“It gives a chance to make Christmas in a lot of households that otherwise would maybe be a struggle,” said cornerback Jason McCourty.

Van Noy, who was adopted as a baby, hosts many events for foster children. He said he wants to host the event as long as he can because of the joy it brings to the children.

“Seeing the kids smile, having a good time, face painting, eating cookies — that’s always the best,” Van Noy said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)