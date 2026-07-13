BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Navy Chefs had the chance to stop by Sweet Cheeks Q on Sunday to meet acclaimed chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison for a special BBQ meet-and-greet to connect over cooking traditions and share their culinary experiences.

Faison welcomed the chefs to the Fenway restaurant for a tour and some helpful tips on how best to make ribs.

“I’m an Army kid, so having had my father serve in the military, every time I see a bunch of fatigues walk in the door, I feel like all my dad’s old friends are walking in the door, so it feels great,” she said, adding she learned Southern barbecue while her father was stationed in Georgia.

She also said she’d share all her kitchen secrets with the visitors — just not the recipe for her prized biscuits.

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