Actress Lori Loughlin facing new charge in sweeping college admissions scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A grand jury in Massachusetts returned additional charges on Tuesday against 11 of the 15 parents charged in the college admissions case, including actress Lori Loughlin, the Justice Department announced.

The new charges in a third superseding indictment allege Loughlin, Gamal Abdelaziz, Diane Blake, Todd Blake, Mossimo Giannulli, Elisabeth Kimmell, William McGlashan, Jr., Marci Palatella, John Wilson, Homayoun Zadeh, and Robert Zangrillo conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to facilitate their children’s admission.

In exchange for the bribes, employees of the university allegedly designated the defendants’ children as athletic recruits, with little or no regard for their athletic abilities.

In addition to the conspiracy count, John Wilson, of Lynnfield, is charged with two counts of substantive federal programs bribery in connection with his efforts to use bribes to secure his children’s admission to Harvard University and Stanford University.

The indictment also includes additional charges of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud against four defendants — Joey Chen, William McGlashan, Jr., John Wilson, and Robert Zangrillo.

Prosecutors initially charged more than 30 parents with conspiracy fraud in March. Those who fought that charge, including actress Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, were then charged with a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in a superseding indictment in April.

The defendants were charged with conspiring with William “Rick” Singer and others, to bribe SAT and ACT exam administrators to allow a test taker to secretly take college entrance exams in place of their children, or to correct the children’s answers after they had taken the exams.

