Adorable new therapy dog joins Armstrong Ambulance team

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An adorable therapy dog, named Willie Blue Armstrong, is the newest member of the Armstrong Ambulance Service team, officials announced Wednesday.

Willie is a 12-week-old chocolate lab who is currently working on completing his training so that he can fulfill his important role as the ambulance provider’s resident therapy dog, according to the ambulance service.

The playful pup was named after company founder Bill Armstrong, and his middle name is a nod both to Armstrong’s favorite color and the company’s ubiquitous blue blankets, which are used to keep patients warm and comfortable.

Willie has completed two weeks of behavioral training and will undergo more rigorous training at Fox Hill Farm to ensure he’s prepared for his future responsibilities.

He will live at Armstrong’s Arlington base, where he is receiving around-the-clock care and attention from staffers.

Upon completing his training, Willie will be in charge of cheering up patients who are sick or injured. He will also make regular visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area.

Willie has already sent a letter of encouragement to a 7-year-old Wisconsin girl, Emma Mertens, who suffers from an inoperable brain tumor.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)