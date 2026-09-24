(CNN) — Australia’s defense minister said Tuesday that F-35 fighter jet parts had been mistakenly diverted to Hong Kong, following reports US lawmakers were investigating the mishap amid concerns about the possibility of China getting access to sensitive US military technology.

“We’ve been made aware of this, and we’re obviously working with the United States and Lockheed in terms of how we can assist in this investigation,” Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters in Adelaide.

Politico first reported last week that the F-35 parts shipment bound for the United States for repairs were rerouted in transit from Australia this summer, citing three people familiar with the matter.

An intermediary was transporting the parts on behalf of F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the outlet reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the shipment was rerouted or how it ended up in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China.

US officials have long been concerned about China’s ability to obtain sensitive information on advanced American weapons, including F-35 design information.

A US Air Force report in June detailed how Beijing has closely watched US progress, trying to replicate its advantages while scaling up development in stealth aircraft and anti-stealth air defenses, as China seeks to aggressively expand its military power.

According to the Politico report, the incident has sparked a series of briefings for congressional staff on key national security committees as it investigates the diversion. State Department and Pentagon officials briefed congressional staff in June, with multiple additional briefings expected in the coming weeks, it reported.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon confirmed the disappearance of some components, with a Department of Defense spokesperson telling CNN that Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Program Office was “aware of a shipment issue of unserviceable F-35 Lightning II components.”

The fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II is largely seen as the world’s most advanced fighter jet, with Lockheed billing it as the “most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft.”

“We are actively working with US authorities and industry partners to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence,” the Defense Department spokesperson told CNN.

Marles said Tuesday it was his understanding that no sensitive parts were in the missing shipment.

“We are examining very much everything that has occurred at the Australian end, but the point I would make here is that we are confident about the way in which we’ve engaged with the program,” Marles said.

“This is ultimately a matter for the US and Lockheed, as its prime contractor and the contractor that is responsible for managing the global supply chain,” he added. A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Defence said the government takes the “protection of classified and export-controlled technologies extremely seriously.”

In a statement to CNN, Lockheed said it couldn’t discuss the status of shipments for security reasons but said it follows regulations set by the US Defense Department and the Defense Logistics Agency.

“Our teams handle every shipment with the utmost diligence and safeguards to ensure the integrity of the F-35 program and the security of our allied partners,” Lockheed said.

“The components in question are unserviceable and deemed low risk for exploitation. We manage every shipment with the highest levels of caution and security,” a Lockheed spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

CNN has reached out to the State Department and the US House and Senate Armed Services committees. The Hong Kong government declined to comment to CNN. The US consulate in Hong Kong directed CNN to the State Department.

At separate press briefings on Thursday, officials from both China’s foreign and defense ministries said they were “not aware” of the situation.

There are eight F-35 partner countries: the US, UK, Australia, Italy, Netherlands, Canada, Denmark and Norway, according to Lockheed’s website. Twelve more countries have F-35 programs, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Poland, Singapore, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic, Greece and Romania.

Australia received its first F-35 in 2014, with its Air Force reaching full operational capability in 2025, the website said. It flies the F-35A, one of three variants of the jet. The F-35B is a short takeoff, vertical landing version, and the F-35C is for aircraft carrier operations.

CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton, a former US Air Force officer, said the severity of the incident depends largely on the exact parts involved.

If metal parts with stealth coatings are involved, they could yield sensitive information to an adversary, he said.

“Everything to minimize radar signature. That’s the kind of thing I would deem sensitive,” Leighton said.

As the F-35 program expands – Saudi Arabia recently won State Department approval as an F-35 customer – the chances for sensitive technology to fall into the wrong hands increase, he said.

“Even the best most rigid security protocols can be compromised in one way or the other through human error or one mistake or another,” Leighton said.

Problems in the F-35 parts supply chain are not new. A 2023 Government Accounting Office report said the F-35 Joint Program Office, which oversees the program across the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps as well as international customers, “does not maintain complete records on losses and disposition of spare parts.”

It cited one contractor who, from 2019 to 2023, “incurred losses of over 1 million spare parts totaling over $85 million, of which less than 2 percent has been reviewed by the F-35 Joint Program Office.”

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