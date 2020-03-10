AG: Mass. businesses, workers need to work together on coronavirus leave

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey said employers and employees need to work together to handle sick time as the spread of the coronavirus leads to more self-quarantines.

“If you do not feel well, do not go to work and put others at risk,” Healey said.

Under the earned sick time law, most workers in Massachusetts have 40 hours of protected sick time. Healey said anyone who thinks they are being denied sick time should call the attorney general’s office fair labor hotline.

But workers and employers, with help from the government, should figure out ways to deal with leave while not losing pay, Healey said.

“We want to work with the business community and employers right now to make sure workers are able to get paid,” Healey said. “The government has to find a way to work through this, it is a challenge.”

For more information, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/earned-sick-time.

