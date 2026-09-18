TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man appeared in court Friday, accused of murdering his girlfriend Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Cruz, 37, is charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty in Taunton District Court.

On Thursday, Taunton police responded to 8 Allcot Circle for reports of an unconscious woman. When they arrived, police said they found a 37-year-old Bridgewater woman at the bottom of a staircase, unresponsive. Prosecutors said Cruz pushed her down the stairs.

The woman, identified as Shannon Smith, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Cruz is being held without bail.

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