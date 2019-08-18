Agawam man facing OUI drugs charges after striking, injuring 2 Deerfield police officers

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – An Agawam man is facing OUI drugs charges after striking and seriously injuring two Deerfield police officers Saturday morning.

State Police have charged Timothy M. Avery, 27, who was already detained by local police on-scene at Route 10 and Childs Cross Road in Deerfield after an investigation.

A trooper who responded to the crash around 2 a.m. determined that Avery was under the influence of narcotics.

Dring a search of the 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Avery was driving, troopers found a pill canister containing one whole pill and two partial pills that he had no prescription for.

The pills were secured as evidence and will be submitted or analysis.

In addition to performing several field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash, Avery was examined at a police station by a certified Drug Recognition Expert.

Avery was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Operating a Motor Vehicle Negligently to Endanger, and Failure to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle.

Avery is set at a $10,000 cash bail plus a $40 bail fee.

Avery was transported to the Franklin County House of Correction to be held pending bail payment or arraignment in Greenfield District Court.

The Deerfield officers were responding to a separate crash involving a suspected OUI driver at the time they were struck.

They were transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

