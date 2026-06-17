BOSTON (WHDH) - Star Moroccan soccer player Achraf Hakimi is set to showcase his speed and skills when he takes the field with the Morocco national football team at Boston Stadium on Friday night.

The 27-year-old, Spain-native is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world. His rise has mirrored Morocco’s; the nation shocked the soccer world with its historic run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022. Now the team is chasing even larger goals.

“Morocco is sticking its claim to be one of the teams and the nations that joins the traditional European and South American elites in that upper tier of, like, true World Cup contenders,” said Anthony Dabbundo, Staff Writer for The Ringer.

Hakimi is a big reason for the team’s success. Dabbundo said he is one of the most dynamic players in the sport.

“He is by far their most recognizable, superstar player on the international and in the European level,” he said. “His understanding of space is amazing, and it’s really something you have to watch closely to understand. But the way that he takes up different positions on the wing, sometimes he’ll have his feet on the sideline. Sometimes he’ll come in centrally to combine with midfielders. Really his versatility.”

Dabbundo said the way he moves on the field also helps him stand out.

“I find him to be almost effortless in the way that he moves in the sense that, you know, he kind of just glides and covers so much ground,” Dabbundo said. “His ball striking is so elite. He’s the star man for the Moroccans.”

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