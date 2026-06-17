LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - If you’ve ever driven on Route One, you likely noticed the iconic cactus sign for the former Hilltop Steak House.

Now, the family behind the classic North Shore restaurant is in the process of selling their more eccentric home up the road in Lynnfield.

“We had every holiday at the house, my mother hosted every holiday,” said Gina Giuffrida, daughter of Hilltop Steak House Frank Giuffrida, who died in 2003. “She was the hostess with the mostest, she definitely got the tradition from my dad hosting so many people at the restaurant.”

The $3.9 million home has five bedrooms, six and a half baths and is over 10,000 square feet.

From an Asian-inspired entryway to multiple kitchens that still have their 70s flare, the home stirs up nostalgic memories for the daughters of the Giuffrida family.

Even with the nearly $4 million price tag in a tough housing market, the home is under contract after only one day on the market – something that took realtor George Sarkis by surprise.

“I knew that it would sell, and I knew that the home was worth the value that I had it for and what I told them it would be worth,” he said. “I just didn’t think that it would sell as quick because I knew it was a unique buyer.”

The Giuffrida daughters said they hope the family that bought the home has young children so they can enjoy it as much as they did when they were kids.

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