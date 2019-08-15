All lanes shut down on Tobin Bridge as firefighters battle massive car fire

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes were temporarily closed on the Tobin Bridge Thursday night after a car burst into flames.

Crews responding reports of the fire around 9 p.m. found a sedan fully engulfed with large flames spilling into the roadway.

About 30 minutes later the northbound side of the bridge and one southbound lane was reopened.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

