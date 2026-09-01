ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s that time of year again: Allston Christmas!

In many Boston neighborhoods, second-hand furniture can be found on the side of the road as residents move out and abandon pieces they no longer need.

The majority of the city’s rental leases change hands on September 1, with many college students moving in.

Expect traffic to build up with moving trucks trying to find places to stop.

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