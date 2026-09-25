MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Allenstown, New Hampshire, man was arrested in connection with vandalism and hateful graffiti at a coffee shop in Manchester.

Tyler Inman, 21, is charged with criminal mischief and falsifying evidence in connection with the incident.

On September 16, police were alerted that several windows were broken at the Moka Pot, located at 8 Hanover Street. They say the words “white power” and swastikas were also spray-painted on the business with disturbing graffiti that appeared to intimidate.

Following an investigation, police issued a warrant for Inman’s arrest, and he was taken into custody Thursday night.

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