Amazon announces list of deals ahead of massive Cyber Monday sales event

(WHDH) — Amazon’s Cyber Monday will be a “multi-day marathon of incredible savings and deep discounts” across a wide selection of products, the retail giant announced Monday.

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Nov. 30, customers can grab top-trending products from toys to home and kitchen items, beauty, electronics, Amazon Devices, and more.

Amazon is also offering a holiday gift guide, coupons that unlock additional savings, and a new collection that allows customers to purchase items from tens of thousands of small businesses.

Below of is a preview of some of the deals that customers can access this weekend:

Amazon Devices

· The all-new Echo is $30 off – just $69.99

· The all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $21 off – just $38.99

· Echo Auto is $30 off – just $19.99

· Fire TV Cube is $40 off – just $79.99

· The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is $12 off – just $17.99

· The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $12 off – just $27.99

· Get an all-new 32” Toshiba Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for just $119.99

· Get an all-new 24” Insignia Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for just $79.99

· Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $60 off – just $139.99

· The eero mesh WiFi system 3-pack is $75 off – just $174.00

· The all-new Fire HD 8 tablet is $35 off – just $54.99

· Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99

· Kindle Oasis is $75 off – just $174.99

· The all-new Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off

· Echo Show 8 is $65 off – just $64.99 + $5 Blink Mini

Amazon Brands

· Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics gaming accessories

· Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics

· Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet

· Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats

· Save 20% on Belei skincare

· Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly

· Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh

· Save up to 30% on kids’ and baby clothing from Our Brands including Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Fashion

· Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including bright puffers, plaid and printed loungewear, and cozy fleece

· Save up to 50% on CUBCOATs fashion hoodies

· Save up to 30% on Dr. Scholl’s

· Save up to 30% on Vaenait baby pajama sets

· Save up to 30% on Wantdo jacket

· Save up to 30% on Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories

· Save up to 30% on Nautica men’s and women’s apparel

· Save up to 50% on Cole Haan men’s and women’s shoes

· Save up to 40% on Lands’ End apparel

· Save up to 25% on select cozy-comfy fashion from Shopbop including Honeydew Intimates and Z Supply

· Save up to 40% on select handbags and accessories from Shopbop including Baggu, Shashi, and Gorjana

Beauty, Health and Personal Care

· Save up to 35% on razors from Braun, Gillette and more

· Save up to 60% on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga collection

· Save up to 47% on whitening kits and oral care from Oral-B, Crest and more

· Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Toys & Games

· Save up to 30% on Play-Doh

· Save up to 30% on Baby Alive, Littlest Pet Shop and more

· Save up to 30% on Playskool and more preschool toys

· Save up to 30% on NERF

· Save up to 30% on Magic the Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander All 5 Decks

· Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games

· Save up to 30% on Action Figures from Beyblade, and more

· Save up to 40% on the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4-in-1 Glamper

· Save up to 30% on Disney toys and home products

· Save up to 30% on Collectible Toys from L.O.L Surprise!, Calico Critters, Adora, and More

Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home and Home Improvement

· Save 47% on select Bissell floorcare products

· Save 20% on select Levoit humidifiers

· Save on select Eufy floorcare products

· Save 30% on select All-Clad products

· Save up to 45% on select Instant Pot products

· Save 30% on select Dash products

· Save up to 30% on select Cuisinart products

· Save 23% on select Anova products

· Save up to 30% on Rugs from Safavieh, Nuloom and Unique Loom

· Save up to 30% on Ashley Furniture

· Save up to 30% on Classic Brands Furniture and Mattresses

· Save 10% on Tuft and Needle Original Mattress, Nod Mattresses and more

· Save up to 20% on Moen Showerheads and Faucets

· Save on BioBidet Supreme BB-1000

· Save on Sylvania Light Bulbs and LED+ Light Bulbs

· Save on GenieMaster 3-Button Garage Door Opener (2 pack)

· Save on Kasa Smart Plugs

· Save up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans

· Save up to 30% on select Sengled Lightbulbs

· Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure Locks

· Save up to 30% on First Alert Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector with Battery Backup

· Save on select Simplisafe Security Systems

· Save up to 35% on iRobot 675 Roomba Vacuum

Electronics

· Save up to 30% on Smart Home Security Cameras

· Save up to 15% on weBoost Signal Boosters

· Save up to 30% on Headphones from TaoTronics

· Save up to 40% on Jabra Headphones

· Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

· Save 50% on H&R Block 2020 Tax software

· Save 20% off the Samsung 32in 4K Q50 Smart TV

· Save up to 15% on select Quartet products

· Save up to 40% off select Video Games, including Just Dance 2021

Major Appliances, Lawn & Garden and Tools

· Save 15% on select Walsh Appliances

· Save 15% on select Cosmo Appliances

· Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator

· Save 15% on select NewAir Appliances

· Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker

· Save 10% on select GE Compact Refrigerators

· Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser

· Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants

· Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker

· Save 15% on select Pool Covers from Robelle & Pool Mate

· Save up to 34% on Alpine Home Christmas Decor

· Save 15% or more on select Sun Joe & Snow Joe products

· Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL Outdoor Tools

· Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools

· Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar Products

· Save 15% on select Worx Chainsaws

· Save 20% on select Worx Tools

· Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER Products

· Save up to 20% on select SKIL Tools

· Save up to 15% on select Fluke Tools

· Save up to 20% on select Apex Tools

Sports & Outdoors

· Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds

· Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches

· Save up to 15% on select Sunny Health & Fitness gym equipment

· Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment

· Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets and more

· Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories

· Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories

· Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables

Audible, Music, Video, Kindle and Books

· Audible: Between November 1 and December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month.

· Amazon Music: New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts

· Amazon Music: Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

· Amazon Music: With purchase of select Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.

· Amazon Music: Today, Amazon Music announced a brand-new, three-part holiday concert series hosted by Lil Nas X titled “Amazon Music Holiday Plays,” premiering December 1 with a new episode airing every Tuesday at 8pm ET through December 15. This global music moment will feature outlandish sets, playful Q&As, and intimate performances from Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, and Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist, Kiana Ledé. Customers can watch Amazon Music Holiday Plays globally in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android) and on the Amazon Music Twitch Channel; and in the U.S. on Prime Video and the homepage of Amazon.com beginning December 1 at 8pm ET. View a trailer for the concert series, here.

· Kindle Unlimited: Enjoy 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99 – access more than 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only. Terms and Conditions apply.

· Books: General book deals: Save up to 50% on select multi-genre books and eBooks. Need inspiration? Check out the Books Gift Guide here!

Pets

· Save on select GloFish Aquarium Kits

· Save up to 51% on Dog and Cat Food from WellPet

Business, Industrial and Scientific

· Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids

· Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

· Save up to 30% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories

· Save 19% on the Flashforge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45

· Save 15% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer

· Save up to 15% on First Aid Only all-purpose first aid kit

· Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer

Automotive

· Save 50% on Tire Installation

· Save up to 30% on Select NOCO Products

· Save up to 22% on Select Chemical Guys Detailing Kits

· Save up to 22% on Select Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Bundles

· Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Covers

· Additionally, customers can enter our Holiday Vehicle Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe from December 1-31, 2020. To enter, customers need to visit one of the following pages: 1) Automotive Storefront, 2) Sweepstakes Landing Page, 3) Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle Detail Page, and 4) Hyundai Virtual Showroom. A winner will be notified on January 15, 2021.

Baby

· 30% off Evenflo Pivot Explore Wagon

Amazon Gift Cards

· November 26 through November 30, save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco and more.

· Now through December 31, customers using Amazon Reload to replenish their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus with their reload of $100 or more.

· Now through December 20, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.

Amazon Prime members will have access to free one-day and same-day delivery on millions of items.

Amazon is also making free and convenient returns available at over 18,000 locations.

