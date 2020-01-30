Amazon buys vacant warehouse in Connecticut

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has purchased a long-vacant warehouse in Connecticut for $7.5 million with plans to turn it into a distribution center that will bring about 150 jobs to the state, local officials said.

The 110,000-square-foot warehouse in Trumbull has been vacant for at least 10 years, Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar told Hearst Connecticut Media.

The Read’s Department Store chain had operated the warehouse for years before the company shut down in 1993. Oxford Health Plans used the warehouse for office space for a number of years.

Amazon plans to use the site as a “final mile” local distribution center, Bakalar said. The sale was finalized Jan. 22.

The online retail giant has several other facilities in Connecticut.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said the deal has been in the works since early 2019 and the warehouse will bring increased tax revenue to the town.

Tesoro said the town has begun planning traffic control and public safety measures.

