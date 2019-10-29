Amazon now offering free ‘ultrafast’ grocery delivery for Prime members in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Amazon is now offering “ultrafast” grocery service for Prime members in Boston, which includes food delivery from Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh.

Amazon had been charging $14.99 for the monthly service but now Prime members can get free and fast delivery on items including meat, seafood, produce, snacks, eggs, milk, cereal, ice cream, household essentials, vegetables, and fruits.

The delivery service allows customers to choose between free one- to two-hour delivery windows.

“Prime members love the convenience of free grocery delivery on Amazon, which is why we’ve made Amazon Fresh a free benefit of Prime, saving customers $14.99 per month,” said Stephenie Landry, Vice President of Grocery Delivery. “Grocery delivery is one of the fastest-growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits.”

There is a catch to Amazon’s new offer. As of today, free delivery is only available to Prime members who have ordered food delivery in the past.

All other Prime members who live in one of the more than 2,000 cities and towns where grocery delivery is available can request an invitation to shop Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market delivery.

For more details, visit www.amazon.com/grocery.

