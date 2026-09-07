BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Boston flights to Miami were canceled following the deadly Amazon Prime Air crash on Sunday.

“I was 10 minutes away from boarding, and then they said it’s postponed for three hours,” Alina Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez traveled to Boston to see her daughter’s volleyball tournament. Her American Airlines flight was delayed, then canceled.

She spent the night in the terminal and has a new flight booked for Monday morning.

“Then they said it’s canceled,” Gonzalez said. “Check your options for rebooking but there really weren’t any.”

“The plane was delayed once, and every 30 minutes they keep on delaying the departure time,” Rafael Cohen said. “Eventually we realized this wasn’t gonna work out.”

Rafael and Batia Cohen rebooked a flight to Orlando Monday morning.

The investigation into the crash is just beginning. Former Massport CEO Tom Kinton said investigators will comb over the plane and determine if the reverse thrusters were working properly.

They’ll also take into account storms in the Miami area.

“There were thunderstorms very nearby; you can get swirly winds with thunderstorms,” Kinton said. “If you’re trying to touch down and you’ve got a tailwind, it pushes you down the runway, and the wheels can’t touch the ground. And it appears, some eyewitnesses say, this aircraft did touch down a long way down the runway.”

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