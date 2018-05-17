BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is one step closer to landing the second Amazon headquarters after the company crossed one American city off the list.

Arlington, Texas is now out of the running, leaving 19 cities still in consideration.

The city had offered the company more than $9 million in incentives, officials said.

The second headquarters will cost $5 billion to build and will create around 50,000 jobs.

