MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors to give blood or platelets to help ensure a stable supply for patients this holiday season.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States, according to the American Red Cross.

Donations of all blood types are currently needed to ensure shelves remain stocked.

Appointments to donate blood, platelets or plasma can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who donate between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 4

Essex County

Andover

12/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St

12/30/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Andover Town House, 20 Main Street

Danvers

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Amity Mosaic Lodge, 30 High Street

12/18/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/19/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/20/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/26/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/27/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/28/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

12/31/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/3/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

Georgetown

12/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9 Jewett Street

Gloucester

12/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elks at Bass Rocks, 101 Atlantic Rd

12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

12/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

Haverhill

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Haverhill Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose Street

Lynn

12/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 177 Lynnfield Street

Methuen

12/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

12/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

12/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

12/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

1/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

Newburyport

12/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 25 Low Street

North Andover

12/21/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Andover Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St

West Newbury

12/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Town of West Newbury, 381 Main Street

Middlesex County

Arlington

12/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boston Church of Christ, 75 Pleasant Street

12/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Arlington American Legion Post 39, 370 Massachusetts Avenue

Ashland

12/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hayden Lodge, Warren Conference Center, 529 Chestnut Street

Bedford

12/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 221, 357 Great Road

Billerica

12/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 70 Concord Rd

Burlington

12/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Burlington Church of Christ, 344 Cambridge Street

12/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Burlington, 162 Winn St.

12/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Burlington, 162 Winn St.

12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 67 South Bedford Anchor Health, 67 South Bedford Street

12/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Burlington, 162 Winn St.

Cambridge

12/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 65 Binney Street

12/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Harvard University, 52 Oxford Street

12/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Reservoir Church, 170 Rindge Ave

1/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Reservoir Church, 170 Rindge Ave

Chestnut Hill

1/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of the Redeemer, 379 Hammond Street

Dracut

1/4/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dracut Council on Aging at Harmony Hall, 1660 Lakeview Ave

Framingham

12/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., MetroWest Medical Center, 85 Lincoln Street

12/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Framingham Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Road

12/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Framingham State University, 1 Church Street

Hopkinton

12/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Faith Community Church, 146 East Main St.

Lexington

12/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 177 Bedford Street

Lowell

12/18/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lowell Masonic Center, 79 Dutton Street

12/21/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lowell Masonic Center, 79 Dutton Street

12/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knickerbocker Club, 36 Chamberlain st.

12/30/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowell Masonic Center, 79 Dutton Street

Malden

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Irish American Club, 177 West Street

12/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Irish American Club, 177 West Street

12/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Irish American Club, 177 West Street

Medford

12/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Station Landing Red Cross, 101 Station Landing, Suite 510

12/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Station Landing Red Cross, 101 Station Landing, Suite 510

Melrose

12/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Melrose Family YMCA, 497 Main Street

12/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW, 428 Main Street

Natick

12/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Natick Community Senior Center, 117 East Central St.

1/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Natick Community Senior Center, 117 East Central St.

Newton

12/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 440, American Legion Hall Post #440, 295 California Street

12/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Four Points by Sheraton, 320 Washington Street

North Billerica

12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Solomon Post 8819, 12 Phinney Street

North Chelmsford

12/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chelmsford American Legion, 90 Groton Road

North Reading

12/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Theresas Parish Center, 63 Winter Street

Reading

12/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 11 Sanborn Street

12/27/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Good Samaritan Lodge, AF & AM, 110 Haven Street

12/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 11 Sanborn Street

Somerville

12/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Somerville Baptist Church, 31 College Avenue

12/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 30 Washington Street

Stoneham

12/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stoneham Boys & Girls Club, 15 Dale Court

Sudbury

12/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Sudbury, 162 Landham Rd

Tewksbury

12/22/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tewksbury Library, 300 Chandler Street

12/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Masonic Hall, 70 Victor Drive

Wakefield

12/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crystal Community Club, 77 Preston Street

12/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheraton Wakefield, 1 Audubon Road

Waltham

12/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, 550 Winter Street

12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, 550 Winter Street

12/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, 550 Winter Street

Westford

12/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Roudenbush Community Center, 65 Main Street

Weston

12/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westgate Church Weston, 100 Winter St

Wilmington

12/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Congregational Church, 220 Middlesex Avenue

Winchester

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sons of Italy, 117 Swanton St

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 58 Mt Vernon Street

Woburn

1/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Woburn Moose, 4 Federal Street

1/3/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, 1 Charles Gardner Lane

