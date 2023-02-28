An Amtrak train crashed into a tractor-trailer in Vermont on Monday.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer is a 62-year-old man from Massachusetts. He and the dozens of people who were on the train are all okay.

The front of the train was seriously damaged.

“The front of the Amtrak train was smashed,” Ed Cash, who saw the damaged train, told 7NEWS. “I was told by the passengers that the train hit a truck a few miles up. The rail was delayed three and a half hours. The driver is okay but the passengers are stranded.”

The crash remains under investigation by Vermont State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)