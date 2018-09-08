Andover police searching for bank robbery suspects

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a bank Saturday morning.

The department released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of the Santander Bank, on Main Street around 11:35 a.m.

One suspect allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money while the other waited by the front door. No weapon was shown during the incident.

Both suspects fled with an unknown amount of money in what was believed to be a black sedan with a Rhode Island registration.

There is believed to be a third suspect who was driving the car.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Andover Police Department detectives at 978-475-0411 or call the department’s tip line at 978-470-3864.

