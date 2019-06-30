Animal Control finds missing dog scared off by thunderstorm in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog that was reported missing in Billerica Saturday afternoon has been found and reunited with his owner.

In a post on Twitter Sunday, Billerica Animal Control announced that Milo, who went missing during the thunderstorms and wasn’t from the area, had been found and reunited with his owner.

The caption read, “Milo has just been found!!! He’s soaked, exhausted, and relieved to be back in his mom’s arms.”

Billerica Animal Control also thanked everyone who helped reunite Milo with his family.

Milo has just been found!!! He’s soaked, exhausted, and relieved to be back in his mom’s arms. Thank for all the Rts!! pic.twitter.com/8Yedey0LIN — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) June 30, 2019

