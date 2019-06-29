Animal control searching for dog scared off by thunderstorm in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The owners of a dog scared off by the powerful thunderstorms that swept through the area Saturday afternoon are asking Billerica residents to help find the frightened pooch.

Milo fled the area of Carriage Road near the Tewksbury line during the storm, and is not from the area, according to a tweet from Billerica Animal Control. While the department shared images of Milo, he has just been groomed and his hair is shorter than in the photos.

Milo is skittish, according to the tweet, and Animal Control is asking anyone who sees him not to chase the dog but to phone 978-987-0354 or 978-215-9639.