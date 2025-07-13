BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) has announced the launch of the 2025 PawPrints Beer Can Label Contest, in collaboration with Great North Aleworks.

From July 7 to Aug. 4, pet owners are invited to enter their beloved companion animals for a chance to have their face featured on a limited-edition beer can. Submit a photo and a $10 donation to the Animal Rescue League of NH, and tell the organization what makes your pet special.

“This year is the third year of our collaboration with Great North Aleworks and we are very excited to expand the contest to include all pets, not just dogs,” said ARLNH’s CEO Marianne Jones. “We already have cats, dogs, rabbits and even a lamb in the running. It’s a celebration of our love for all the pets in our lives, while raising vital funds that directly support the animals in our care.”

To submit a photo, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/arlnh.





