BOSTON (WHDH) - A reception was held in Boston this week to announce a $1 million donation from the Ansin family, owners of Channel 7, to support a Mass Eye and Ear doctor who is working to improve a device that helps deaf people hear.

Dr. Daniel Lee is at the forefront of this groundbreaking work and the generous gift from the Ansin Foundation will help Lee and his team develop new devices to aid those who cannot benefit from cochlear implants due to physical damage to their hearing systems.

The reception also celebrated a $2 million endowed chair that was established with a donation from an anonymous donor and the Ansin Foundation.

Elle’s Journey: A Story of Hope and Innovation

When Elle Blaton was born, her parents were overjoyed. But just 24 hours later, they faced a challenging diagnosis: Elle was completely deaf.

Her mother, Moi recalls, “They were telling me that she wouldn’t be able to hear my voice or have spoken language.” Elle’s father Dave added, “It hit me hard. I felt hopeless.”

Dr. Lee provided hope to Elle’s parents. He proposed a cochlear implant, a bionic device that stimulates the auditory nerve, enabling deaf individuals to hear.

Elle underwent a five-hour surgery and soon after, she was able to hear. Her mother remembers Elle’s activation day vividly: “Her world just changed at that moment. She was on the same playing field as every other kid.”

Continuing the Mission

Dr. Lee and his team are now focusing on advancing Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI) technology, which is designed for patients with damaged hearing who cannot benefit from cochlear implants.

Dr. Lee explained, “This implant was developed more than three decades ago, and the technology has not changed. We aim to improve its placement and optimize hearing.”

Andy Ansin, CEO of Sunbeam Television Corp., noted the importance of their donation, saying, “This chair will allow him to do the research and have more funding for his efforts. There are thousands, if not tens of thousands of people out there, that his work will help restore their hearing.”

He added, “I know from personal experience at Mass Eye and Ear what a terrific hospital it is as well as Mass General – it’s all interconnected. We feel the medicine in Boston is terrific and we want to see that continue on for not only ourselves but for future generations and everyone in the Massachusetts area.”

A Bright Future

Elle, now a teenager, expressed her gratitude to Dr. Lee, saying, “He really changed my life for the better and blessed me with amazing opportunities. I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for him.”

With the support of the Ansin Foundation and other generous donors, Dr. Lee’s work at Mass Eye and Ear continues to bring hope and healing to countless individuals, making significant strides in the field of auditory research and device development.

