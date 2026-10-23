BOSTON (WHDH) - People have been camped outside the Apple Store on Boylston Street in Boston for hours waiting to get their hands on the new iPhone Duo.

People bundled up trying to stay warm in the chilly morning air hoping to be some of the first to purchase Apple’s newest release when doors open at 8 a.m.

The company says it will have limited numbers for walk-in customers when it launches.

The Duo is the first foldable iPhone;the new design folds down to about the size of a passport.

When it’s unfolded, the Duo becomes the largest iPhone display Apple has ever made, allowing users to open two apps side by side.

The phone costs $1,999.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)