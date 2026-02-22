BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers are running into some trouble at Logan Airport, where an approaching nor’easter is causing widespread delays and cancellations for flights leaving and arriving in Boston.

More than 300 flights were canceled Sunday and another 100 delayed as of 6 p.m. and that number is expected to continue to grow.

Sidney Robinson said, “Originally we were gonna travel out tomorrow, all of those flights got canceled out, so my family came here early, scrambled. I was able to get a flight out later today, my parents are going through right now, hoping to make it to LA on standby. If not their bags are gone and they’re gonna have to stay here until thursday.”

Alexandra Dalton is traveling with a group of eight to celebrate her mother’s birthday and says getting back hasn’t been easy.

“So we were supposed to leave tongiht out of Aruba to Boston at 5 p.m. and I got an email last night that our flight was canceled,” she said, adding, “In order to find a flight, the layovers are insane, like 13 hours.”

With even more cancellations expected, some airlines are saying they’re offering travel waivers for those impacted.

Amtrak says customers can also modify their trips without being penalized.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)