Arlington police issue warning after rash of house break-ins

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are warning the public and looking to identify a male suspect after a string of recent house break-ins over the past several weeks.

Since September, 11 homes in Arlington have been broken into, including seven homes in November, according to Arlington police.

Police say the break-ins have occurred throughout the town, mostly between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

Homes that are being targeted have typically been located on corners of streets or in close proximity to a corner, and access has typically been gained through a window in the rear or side of the home that’s view is obstructed from the street, according to police.

Police say items that have been taken include jewelry, cash, handheld electronics, and camera equipment.

In a recent break-in on Moulton Road, a male suspect can be seen on camera in a living room of the home using a flashlight to search the room.

The suspect in the video is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, with a thin build and light skin complexion. He is seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, long pants, sneakers, and gloves.

“We are actively investigating these break-ins, and we ask the members of our community to call 911 immediately if they witness any suspicious or unusual activity in their neighborhood,” Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan said. “Our residents are our eyes and ears. If you see something, say something.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Arlington police at 781-316-3910.

