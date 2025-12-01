MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed robbery at a Milford gas station was caught on camera.

Police say a man stole several packs of cigarettes and tried to steal money from the register.

Police say they caught the suspect about 45 minutes later.

“The detective division actually had interaction with this individual back in September and talking with the clerk they were able to find out that he had the same footwear because he had shoplifted from that same store,” Milford police chief Robert Tusino said.

Police say the suspect had a BB gun that looked like a real gun. He’s facing over a dozen charges.

