BOSTON (WHDH) - Voters in Massachusetts had a chance to hear from both candidates for Governor during their first debate on Thursday.

The debate between Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue featured plenty of heated exchanges.

The candidates touched on several topics, including education, housing, immigration, and rising energy costs.

Both candidates highlighted why they said the other side is to blame for prices soaring.

“I know folks are hurting,” Healey said. “And, by the way, it’s Donald Trump and my opponent who are driving up energy costs because they want to kill things that are cheaper in terms of energy, like wind and solar and battery storage.”

Minogue put the blame on Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell”

“Because the AG and Governor Healey stopped the gas pipelines, we are doomed to have the most expensive electricity that will impact people this winter at the highest rate ever.”

A second debate is scheduled for next Thursday.

Election Day is on November 3.

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