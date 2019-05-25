Arrest made in connection with death of 13-year-old Amesbury girl

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 13-year-old Amesbury girl who was pronounced dead after being dropped off at a hospital in Lawrence on Monday.

Chloe Richard was pronounced dead after a man dropped her off at the hospital’s emergency room just before 5 p.m., law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper. She had gone into cardiac arrest.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office says Carlos Rivera, 47, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with two counts of distribution of Class B drugs to a minor, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child over 14.

According to investigators, Rivera brought Richard and another 16-year-old girl to Lawrence General Hospital on Monday afternoon. Investigators say the two girls were at Rivera’s apartment on Sunday evening and for most of Monday.

Richard had run away from her home on Sunday night but family members say her friends told them that she was doing OK.

Richard’s stepfather, Brian Dolan, says his heart broke when he was called to the hospital to identify his stepdaughter.

“It had to be one of the hardest things that I had to do in my life,” Dolan said as he fought back tears. “I’m beside myself. This shouldn’t have happened. This kid was 13 years old.”

Richard’s death is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Lawrence Police Department, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.

The individual who dropped off the girl alerted hospital staff that she was in need of help before driving off, according to the DA’s office.

Rivera is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

