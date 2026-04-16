FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in Fitchbug on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a joint statement issued by Fitchburg and state police. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and has since been taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

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