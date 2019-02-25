Arrest warrant expected for Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting prostitution

JUPITER, Fla. (WHDH) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could have a warrant out for his arrest as early as Monday in connection to a sex sting in Jupiter, Florida.

The 77-year-old billionaire is facing two counts of soliciting prostitution after police say he was twice videotaped in a sex act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

7News sat down with former Palm Beach Country prosecutor Ari Goldberg, who further explained what these charges entail.

“For a first-time offender, it’s actually the lowest level misdemeanor that we have here in Florida,” he said. “It’s called a second-level misdemeanor. It’s punishable by a max of 60 days in jail or $500 fine.”

Goldberg, who’s now a defense attorney, says jail time for a first offender rarely if ever happens but there are other types of punishment.

“The most typical condition for a deferred prosecution agreement on a solicitation charge would be something called the PIPE class,” he said. “It’s the Prostitution Impact Education course.”

That class is only offered in Palm Beach County, so if that’s part of a deal, then the defendant would have to be there in person.

“People who run the program are there to educate offenders on the dangers associated with exchanging sex for money,” according to Goldberg.

Kraft, through a spokesperson, “categorically” denies that he engaged in illegal activity.

Goldberg says in cases like this, instead of a big legal battle, attorneys typically have their client agree to a pre-trial diversion program.

“They’re to come back to court with proof that they’ve completed whatever conditions that state attorney’s office wants them to complete,” he explained, “and if they have, the state will enter what’s called nol pros or a dismissal form, dismissing the charges.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)