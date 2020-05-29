Artwork to illuminate underpass at Government Center garage in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Artwork is now on display at the Government Center parking garage underpass in Boston.

The building manager is working with artists to bring colorful artwork to the underpass over the next 10 months.

The work is being illuminated on the underpass with a projector.

It’s meant to allow passersby to enjoy the artwork while safely social distancing from their vehicles.

