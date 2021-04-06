WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that at least 16 cases have been linked to events that were open to the public at Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts in Warner.

The potential community exposure occurred on the campus between March 21 through April 4 during events and services, including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday, DHHS said.

Anyone who participated in or attended events during that time frame may have been exposed to the coronavirus and should seek testing, DHHS added.

The state agency says they are notifying known close contacts directly but that there may have been additional unidentified people at the events.

The campus is currently closed to the public.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)