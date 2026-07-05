BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a series of shootings overnight in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Fayston Street around 11 p.m. in Dorchester found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Then, about a half-hour later on Blue Hill Avenue, officers found another person suffering from life-threatening injuries. That person was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers also responded to active crime scenes on Shirley Street and Draper Street.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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