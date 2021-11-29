ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is recovering from open-heart surgery recently won $1 million on one of three scratch tickets that were packaged in a get-well card he received from a friend.

Alexander McLeish won the big prize on the state lottery’s $5,000,000 100X Cashword instant ticket game.

As he began to scratch the “Your Letters” area of the ticket, the first three letters revealed were his initials: A, W, and M.

That wasn’t the only positive sign. McLeish kept scratching and the word that appeared on the bottom row of his winning puzzle was “HEART,” the lottery said.

McLeish said he won a $1,000 prize several years ago on a ticket he received from the same friend as a birthday gift.

The lottery added that McLeish chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)