Attorney says man accused of killing Yarmouth police sergeant can’t get fair trial on Cape

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has set a trial date for the man accused of killing a Yarmouth police sergeant, but his attorney says his client can’t get a fair trial on the Cape.

Thomas Latanowich, 31, is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing Sgt. Sean Gannon, 32, while he was serving an arrest warrant in Barnstable in 2018.

His attorney says Latanowitch can’t get a fair trial in the area due to the publicity around the case, but a judge at Barnstable Superior Court scheduled a trial for August.

