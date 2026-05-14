CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read’s black Lexus SUV, made infamous by her two high-profile murder trials, was to be put up for auction Thursday, but will now be sold privately.

Last year in June, Read was found not guilty on all counts except operating under the influence.

The jury determined she was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Read was accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car during a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s defense team argued that the investigation failed to properly pursue other possible leads.

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