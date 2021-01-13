Authorities ID woman who was killed in crash with truck in Ayer

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a violent crash with a truck in Ayer last week.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a crash on Littleton Road on the morning of Jan. 8 found a Subaru Forester and a commercial box truck on the front lawns of two nearby homes, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Ayer Police Chief William Murray.

The Subaru driver, 57-year-old Erika Floyd, of Ayer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck, a 24-year-old Lawrence man, was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Ayer police at 978-772-8220.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with an investigation.

