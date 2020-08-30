Authorities identify 19-year-old victim in homicide investigation in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the victim of a suspicious death on Saturday morning in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a call for a reported shooting at an apartment on Monroe Drive at 3:14 a.m. found the victim, Michael Mowry, 19, deceased inside of his bedroom, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death, the attorney general said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately released.

