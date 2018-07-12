Authorities identify man found dead in NH river

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have identified the man who was found dead in a river in Concord Sunday, officials said.

The body of Christopher Audet, 45, of Penacook, was found by a Good Samaritan in the area of Island Shores Estates.

An autopsy was performed July 9 and the circumstances that led to Audet ending up in the water are still being investigated.

Anyone who may have seen Audet near the river on Saturday or witnessed anything related to this event is encouraged to contact Officer Scott McLain at 603-227 -2118.

